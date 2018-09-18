Ragtime Band Performing At DeMoulin Museum

The Ragged Blade Band, a St. Louis-based ensemble specializing in early 20th century music, will perform a free concert Saturday, Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The group features classics from the world of ragtime and the birth of blues and jazz. Band member Jerry Rabushka says concert-goers will hear tunes likes “Ballin’ the Jack” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band”, along with some rarely performed songs of the era. Rabushka added, “Our group plays in the St. Louis area and throughout the Midwest at restaurants, wineries, and festivals. The DeMoulin Museum looks like a cool place and we’re looking forward to playing there.”

The Ragged Blade Band has been featured at the Mosaics Fine Art Festival in St. Charles, Mo., the Big River Steampunk Festival in Hannibal, Mo., and at a Kansas City Royals baseball game.

In the event of rain, the concert will be held indoors at the museum. Popcorn and drinks will be available. DeMoulin Museum Curator John Goldsmith says this will be the first in a series of free entertainment hosted on their green space. According to Goldsmith, “Since moving to our new location, we’ve been looking forward to holding concerts. We think The Ragged Blade Band performance is the perfect way to launch our concert series. Music is such a big part of DeMoulin Bros.’ history, it’s natural that we’d work this into what we offer.”

The museum, located at 205 S. Prairie Street in Greenville, will be open from 5 to 7:30 p.m. that evening. For more information, call (618) 664-4115.