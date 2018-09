Wednesday, September 12 is another special day at the Greenville Public Library.

Library Director Jo Keillor told us that is National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Kahuna’s has donated 10 chocolate shakes as a prize. Patrons will get to draw straws when they visit the library Wednesday and may win a shake.

The library is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at 414 West Main Street.