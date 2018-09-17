Simple Room Construction Underway

Work is progressing on the construction of a new, bigger building for the Simple Room in Greenville.

The steel beams have been erected at the site, which is the block along South Fifth Street, just north of Franklin Avenue, behind the current Simple Room building.

It is hoped the new building will be completed before the end of the year so programs can start being offered in January of 2019.

The current building will eventually be demolished for a parking area.

The Simple Room provides Christ-centered programming for the spiritual, physical, mental and social development of young people.