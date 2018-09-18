Small Business Promotion Seminar

A free seminar to help small businesses promote themselves will be held in Greenville Thursday in the Bradford Community Room.

Greenville Economic Development Coordinator Bill Walker said the Greenville Chamber, the City of Greenville, and the U of I Extension will present the social media seminar Thursday at 5 PM

Walker said several individuals will present the seminar.

There’s a link on the Chamber’s website where you can register for the seminar. Or you can call the U of I Extension office at 664-3665.

Those participating should bring their laptop and have their business’ Facebook page created.