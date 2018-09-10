Southwestern Electric Holds Annual Meeting

Southwestern Electric Cooperative held its 80th annual meeting Saturday in Greenville with over 1,600 people served breakfast before the meeting.

It was the final meeting for Ron Schaufelberger of Greenville and Alan Libbra of Alhambra as they have retired from the cooperative’s board. Schaufelberger was on the board 42 years and Libbra for 36 years.

Chief Executive Officer Bobby Williams just finished his first year in the position and was pleased with the turnout at the meeting despite the heavy rain. His message to the members revolved around maintenance of the electric system. He also had news about substations, noting that SWEC currently owned 3,500 miles of power line and 23 substations. A year from now that number will increase thanks to many new additions to the system.

Click below to hear more:

Ann Schwarm, Southwestern Electric president, had a good message about rates, saying rates ranked among the five lowest cooperatives in Illinois once again.

Click below to hear her comments:

Members elected Bill Jennings in District 1 and Jerry Gaffner in District 2 to the board. Randy Wolf, in District 3, was re-elected.