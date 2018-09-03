St. Peters Inducted Into Illinois 4-H Hall Of Fame

Greenville resident Josh St. Peters was recently inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame, which honors alumni, volunteers and former 4-H staff for their dedication to youth through the organization.

Medals were awarded to honorees from throughout the state at a ceremony August 14 at the state fair in Springfield.

St. Peters said he was pleased to receive the award. He was selected based on a nomination made by several local 4-H leaders. St. Peters said it’s humbling to see the level of dedication put forward by 4-H volunteers.

St. Peters was a 4-H member and is currently one of the leaders in the Dudleyville Club.

Area residents also inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame were Jim and Elaine Thurnau from the St. Jacob area, representing Madison County, Sheila Lueking from Clinton County, Denise Kistner from Montgomery County, and Charlie Meier from Washington County.