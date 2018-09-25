Stabbing Investigation Continues, Charges Pending

In visit to the Bond County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon, WGEL learned that criminal charges have yet to be filed against a man who allegedly stabbed three women in Greenville Monday.

The suspect is being held in the Bond County Jail after being arrested shortly after the incident Monday. The name of the man has not been released.

Bond County State’s Attorney Chris Bauer told WGEL no official charges have been filed pending results of the police investigation. He reported the subject is being held for alleged aggravated battery however other charges could also be filed, depending on what the investigation reveals.

The three women, ages 31, 42 and 60, were taken to hospitals for treatment of stab wounds.

Greenville police were alerted about 2 p.m. Monday about the stabbings. One of the victims ran to a nearby house and the neighbor called police. The suspect was arrested by police outside the neighboring house.