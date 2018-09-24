“Think Global, Eat Local” Community Meetings

Did you know that food insecurity is an issue in this area? According to University of Illinois research, there are more than 2,000 people in Bond County, and more than 4,000 in Clinton County who are food insecure. Illinois Extension will host two special presentations focusing on the need for food access in our communities. Presentations will be on September 27 at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Bank Community Room in Greenville, and on October 4 at 1 p.m. at the Public Library in Centralia.

Are you interested in improving the lives of local residents? This is an opportunity to learn how local communities can partner with Illinois Extension to improve the lives of our citizens. How? Through local food projects, and making healthy food access a priority. What are local food projects? Community gardens, mobile markets, food banks and more!

Why? To connect the resources of Illinois Extension with the community for:

Healthier food options

Higher quality of life

Community Engagement

Environmental Sustainability

Youth Involvement

Supporting local farmers and economies

Anyone who has a desire to improve their community is encouraged to attend either presentation, advance registration is requested at web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw. For more information, please call the Jefferson County Extension Office at 618-242-0780