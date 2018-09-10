Three Killed In I-55 Accident Identified

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has announced the identities of the three men who were killed in a two-car crash on I-55 in Madison County Friday night.

The first driver was Kaylyn J. McLemore, age 29, of Collinsville. State police report a vehicle driven by McLemore left the roadway and crossed the center median. That vehicle struck, head on, an oncoming car driven by 59 year old Gary J. Metze, of Troy.

McLemore, Metze, and a passenger in Metze’s vehicle, 52 year old Robert A. Dean of Staunton, were all killed in the collision.

The accident remains under investigation.