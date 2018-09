Three women were stabbed in a home in the 500 block of West Harris Avenue in Greenville Monday afternoon.

Greenville Police Chief Johnny Runyon told WGEL a man was staying with some friends when an altercation broke out. Three women were stabbed by the guest who is now in police custody. The victims were all taken to HSHS Holy Family Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Illinois State Police crime scene personnel are assisting with the case.

Names of those involved have not been released.