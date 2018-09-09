Triple Fatal Accident In Madison County

Illinois State Police are investigating an accident that occurred near the 10 mile marker of I-55 in Madison County just before 10 PM Friday.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 29 year old male from Collinsville was traveling southbound on I-55 in a Ford Mustang and a 59 year old man from Troy was heading northbound on 55 in a Nissan Maxima. State police say the driver of the Ford lost control of the wheel, and crossed the center median into northbound traffic striking the Nissan.

Each driver and a passenger in the Nissan, a 52 year old man from Staunton, were pronounced deceased on scene.

Interstate 55 was shut down for several hours Friday night. The crash remains under investigation.