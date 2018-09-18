Two Arrested For Vandalia Wal-Mart Incident

Two men, who were allegedly involved in a counterfeit money-passing incident in Vandalia, were taken into custody in Greenville last Friday.

Greenville police were told the incident allegedly occurred at Wal-Mart.

They were notified Friday morning that a SUV with the two suspects was on Interstate 70 travelling toward Greenville.

A city officer observed the vehicle and got behind it about a mile east of Greenville.

The driver pulled off I-70 at Route 127 and drove into Greenville with the police officer still behind.

It was not a high speed pursuit.

The driver of the SUV, John Crawford, age 28, of Chester, Virginia, stopped the unit across from the Greenville Fire Department on Harris Avenue. The two men were held without incident, between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

Crawford was charged in Bond County Circuit Court with driving while license suspended, failure to yield and improper lane usage. Later Friday, he pleaded guilty to the suspended license offense and was given 7 days in the county jail. The sentence has been completed.

He was also fined for failure to yield. The other charge was dismissed. Crawford is wanted in New Jersey and waived extradition. He is being held at the county jail to be picked up by New Jersey authorities.

The other man in the vehicle was detained by Greenville police, then returned to Vandalia Friday by Vandalia police. Charges were pending in Fayette County against him.