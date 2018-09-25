Two Day Pie Total Up to $7,450

Day Two was even better than Day One!

The WGEL Celebrity Pie Auction brought in $3,850 Tuesday morning, for a two-day grand total of $7,450 – all to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Thanks to our pie bakers Tuesday: Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler; Greenville Jr. High Principal Gary Brauns; Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert; Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker; Dusty Bauer from The First National Bank; and Tim Watson from Arthur Young Chevrolet.

Wednesday is the third and final day of the pie auction. Our bakers include Comets Head Football Coach Todd Huthcinson and Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill at 7:00 a.m.; Pastor Tyson Graber of the Greenville First Christian Church at 7:30 a.m.; WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll & Joe Whalen from the Greenville Knights of Columbus at 8:00; and Bradford National Bank President Doug Stroud at 8:30.

Thanks again to our pie bakers and to everyone who bid on or won a pie – and to all those who have made generous donations on top of the pie bids!