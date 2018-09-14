Two Injured In Fayette County Crash

Two people were injured in a crash on Rt. 185 in Fayette County Thursday at 4:24 PM.

Illinois State Police report a 2009 Pontiac vehicle driven by a 17 year old female from Fillmore was traveling north on Illinois Route 185 just south of Fayette County Road 1800 North two miles north of Vandalia.

A second vehicle, driven by 35 year old Joshua McCarty, also of Fillmore, was ahead of the Pontiac on Route 185, stopped waiting to turn left.

The driver of the Pontiac failed to reduce speed and rear ended McCarty’s vehicle in the roadway.

The driver of the Pontiac and her passenger, a 16 year old female from Irving, were transported to Fayette County Hospital. McCarty and his two passengers, an 11 year old male and a 1 year old female, were not injured.

The 17 year old Pontiac driver was cited for alleged failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.