Two Injury Crashes In Vandalia

Illinois State Police are investigating two crashes involving injuries Thursday in Fayette County.

At 9:20 AM, police say 23 year old Colton J. Hagy, of Vandalia, was traveling west on Rt. 40, just south of I-70 at the Brownstown exit when he fell asleep and left the roadway to the left. His Chevy Blazer traveled down an embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Hagy was flown by ARCH Helicopter to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Hagy was charged with alleged failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating a vehicle without insurance, and possession of cannabis under 10 grams.

At 3:32 PM, police report Licurlie M. Dotson, age 34, of Belleville, was traveling at a slow speed on Interstate 70 near the 57 mile marker. 60 year old Ronald A. McLean, of Ontario, Canada, was also traveling on 70 and reportedly failed to reduce speed. His Peterbilt tractor trailer struck Licurlie’s Nissan in the rear. Licurlie was taken to Fayette County Hospital for minor injuries.

Licurlie was charged with alleged diving while license suspended.