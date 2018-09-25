U of I Extension Food Security Meeting

The Illinois Extension Service is sponsoring a meeting in Greenville Thursday afternoon to focus on providing food to residents.

The Think Global, Eat Local initiative strives to provide food through community gardens mobile markets or food banks.

The meeting is 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Bradford Community Room,

Pam Schallhorn, extension community and economic development educator, talked with WGEL about who could benefit from attending. She said those could include community leaders; those involved with community food projects such as community gardens; or representatives of food banks. She said there are as many as 2,350 people who are food insecure in Bond County. She said food insecurity generally occurs in rural areas without a grocery store in 10 miles or low income individuals without access to transportation.

Those wanting to attend should register online at https://web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw/ or by calling 618-242-0780.