Unit Two Community Sessions

Bond County Unit 2 has scheduled four community engagement sessions for residents to provide input about their school district.

Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL the board is in the fourth year of a plan the board developed with the community. He said in that time, many aspects of education have evolved, and the board thought it was a good time to bring many voices to the table so they can hear from families, students, staff, and more.

They will be asking community members what the Unit 2 district is doing well and what they need to improve on.

The sessions will be Wednesday, September 12 at 7 p.m. at Sorento School; Wednesday, September 19 at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Junior High School library; Tuesday, September 25 at 6 p.m. at the high school library; and Wednesday, October 3 at 6 p.m. at Pocahontas School.

Superintendent Olson said school board members will not be present and he will only provide a welcome at the sessions.

A group of trained facilitators, made up of volunteer teachers and administrators, will guide the discussions. Anyone can attend any session. Electronic surveys will be posted soon, too.

Superintendent Olson urges residents to attend one of the sessions. He said the board will probably conduct a special meeting in October to review comments.