Unit Two Personnel Action

The Bond County Unit 2 school board recently held its September meeting and took action on several personnel matters.

Since Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler has completed additional education classes, his salary was increased by $1,856 to $85,365.90.

Assistant GES Principal Bill Carpenter and District Technology Coordinator Meg File had their contracts increased by 10 days, contingent on grant funding.

KRP Instructional Leader Heather Pruett had her work days increased by 30, and KRP Secretary Jo VonderHaar’s days were increased by 20, both pending receipt of grant funding.

Infant Toddler Specialist Kelley Higgins had her days decreased from 168 to 147.

James Clanton will retire as custodian at Pocahontas School January 1, Mark Eyman retires at the end of this school year as a bus driver, and Kay Walker retires as food service facility manager at Pocahontas School the end of this school year.

Amber Ricks has resigned as a special education aide at GES, Cathlene Beckert resigned as a food service employee at Sorento School, and Alison Hall submitted her resignation as high school boys track coach, effective December 21.

The board hired Katie Bowden as a special education aide at GES, Tracy Holtgrave as a KRP and special education aide at Pocahontas School, Jaclynn Sackett and Belen Gamino as KRP aides at GES, and Tiffany Smith as a cook at Sorento School.

Leaves of absence were approved for Erika Knolhoff, teacher at the high school and junior high, and Gail Smith, custodian at the high school.