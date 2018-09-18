Unit Two Strategic Meetings

The second of four Bond Unit 2 public strategic planning sessions will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Greenville Junior High School.

At Monday’s Unit 2 school board meeting, Superintendent Wes Olson said the first meeting at Sorento last week, was successful. Over 30 people attended the meeting which lasted over 90 minutes. Olson said the next meeting will be Wednesday, September 19 at 6 PM at the Greenville Jr. High.

The others sessions are September 25 at the High School library, and October 3 at Pocahontas School. Both begin at 6 p.m. People from anywhere in the district are invited to attend any session.

Olson said the district is trying to get students involved, as well as those who are unable to attend a session. Some students will be asked for feedback. An online survey has also been posted.

The community survey can be accessed on the district’s website at bccu2.org.