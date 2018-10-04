4-H & FFA Team Up to ‘Harvest For the Food Pantry & the Backpack Program’

The annual Harvest for the Food Pantry will be on October 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bond County 4-H and Greenville High School FFA will team up to gather food and funds for the Bond County Food Pantry. This year they will also be taking donations for the local afterschool Backpack program. The Backpack program collects and distributes easy to prepare snacks and meals for children who are in need. For some children, school provided meals are their only regular meals. During the weekend, they may not have access to enough food. The Backpack program provides them with meals and snacks that they can easily handling fixing on their own during evenings and weekends.

The Food Pantry will take any type of canned food or non-perishable items. The Backpack program is seeking things like:

Easy Mac (individual cups)

Canned/individual cups of pasta

Granola bars

Small bags of crackers or cookies

Jello cups

Bottled water

100% juice boxes/Capri Suns

Wes Pourchot will be cooking pork burgers and brats at the Thrift Store parking lot. Community members who donate four or more food items, or make a $4 cash donation, will get a sandwich and a bottle of water. Monetary donations will be split equally between the two groups.