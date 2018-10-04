4-H Members Fighting Hunger

4-H members from Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington counties will gather on November 17 for Illini Fighting Hunger. Illini Fighting Hunger is a meal packaging program that allows 4-H members and their families to help provide meals to their local food pantries. This is the third year in a row that Illini Fighting Hunger has been held in our area.

The participants work in an assembly line to measure and pour dry ingredients into a pouch that is then vacuum-sealed and boxed for delivery to food pantries. The meals are protein rich, easy to prepare, and have a long shelf life. They also come with a recipe book of ideas to prepare the meals in different ways.

Meal packaging this year will be at Christ Our Rock High School outside of Centralia. In addition to the 4-H families, this program is supported by local sponsors. For more information about Illini Fighting Hunger meal packaging, call the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.

For more local Illinois Extension information, follow them on Facebook @bcjmwu23 or @clintonIL4h.