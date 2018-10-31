A Good Week For The Comets Band

Last week was a great one for the Unit 2 high school Marching Comets.

They performed in Halloween parades at Vandalia and Centralia.

Band Director Megan McPeak said the band came home with several awards, including second place in the Vandalia Halloween Parade and several first place awards in a marching competition in Centralia.

Click below to hear the details:

The band and flag corps members consist of dedicated students who provide a positive image of the school and district.

McPeak said the band is still preparing for upcoming performances. She said they work hard and it’s obvious they have a good time. They’re working on music for pep band during the basketball season, their Christmas concert, and the Come Home for Christmas parade in Greenville.

Click below to hear more:

There are 65 members in the band, which will end up marching in 10 parades. This is the second year Mrs. McPeak has directed the band and choral groups at the high school.