ACA Enrollment Event At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland

On Saturday, November 17, certified application counselors will be available by appointment only at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland to help individuals and families sign up for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Individuals and families have from November 1 – December 15, 2018 to enroll. This event is open to anyone served by the hospitals of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland.

Those interested in attending should call (618) 526-5381 to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be offered in one-hour increments.

When preparing for the event, please bring Social Security numbers as well as first and last name for all persons enrolling, proof of Illinois residency (Illinois driver’s license), employer and annual household income information (paycheck stubs, W-2).

For more information about the marketplace, visit www.getcoveredillinois.gov or call 866-311-1119.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.