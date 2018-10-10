AFHM Fall Family Festival

It’s time for another Fall Family Festival at the American Farm Heritage Museum, on the south edge of Greenville.

The festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. It is filled with activities for children and adults.

For $6 per child, each youngster will receive a pumpkin he or she can paint on site. The boys and girls also get a ride on the train and a meal.

New games have been added. There will be several vendors set up, in addition to a cider press and corn sheller. Other vendors interested in being at the festival can call Donna Frueh at 664-0696.

A costume contest will be judged at 11 a.m. Age groups are 0 to 4, and 5 to 12.

Ham and beans and cornbread will be available at the main building. The Lil’ Red Barn, Hill’s Fort and Tractor Museum will be open. Children can sit on tractors, if they are accompanied by an adult.