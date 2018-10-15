AFHM Hosts Family Fall Festival

The annual Family Fall Festival was Saturday at the American Farm Heritage Museum near Greenville.

Most of the activities were in the main building. Youngsters played a variety of games and had the opportunity to shell corn.

Children rode the people mover to the pumpkin patch where they selected a pumpkin and later had the chance to paint it.

A costume contest was held. In the 0 to 4 age group, the honors went to Elias Brock, dressed as a pirate; Arabella Adams as a witch and Amelia and Lewis Dorries as Little Red Riding Hood and the wolf.

Judged as the top characters in the older children’s group were Kyle Clanton as Darth Vader, Jorden Bishop as a scarecrow and Cambrean Grzywacz as a bear.

Those attending the festival were able to visit the Lil’ Red Barn and Hill’s Fort. The train was also in operation.