Alorton Man Charged With Cash Store Robberies

An Alorton, IL man made his first court appearance Tuesday on a two-count criminal complaint charging him with Interference with Commerce by Robbery for his alleged involvement in the robbery of two locations of the Cash Store within the Southern District of Illinois, one of which was in Highland.

Algernon C. Perkins allegedly robbed the Highland facility on Saturday, September 29. According to police, he displayed a handgun, demanded cash, and fled the scene southbound. The employee on duty was not harmed and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

WJBD Radio in Salem reports Perkins also allegedly robbed a Cash Store is Salem and is suspected to be involved in the armed robbery of a Cash Store in Taylorville.

If convicted, Perkins faces a term of imprisonment of up to twenty years and a maximum fine of $250,000 on each count.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Highland, Salem, and Taylorville Police Departments; and the US Marshals Service.