Annual Harvest For The Food Pantry & Backpack Program

Bond County 4-H and the Greenville High School FFA are teaming up to gather food and funds for the Bond County Food Pantry during the annual Harvest for the Food Pantry October 13, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. This year they are also taking donations for the afterschool backpack program.

Wes Pourchot will be cooking pork burgers and brats on the Thrift Shop parking lot. Everyone who donates four or more food items or $4.00 cash will get a sandwich and a bottle of water.

Monetary donations will be split equally between the Food Pantry and the Backpack program.