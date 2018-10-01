Armed Robbery In Highland

The Cash Store in Highland was robbed at gun point Saturday, September 29.

According to Highland Police, at approximately 12:32 p.m. Saturday, Highland Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Cash Store, at 12547 Rt. 143.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, wearing a black ball cap, white T-shirt, black zip up hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The suspect displayed a black handgun, demanded cash and fled the scene southbound through the parking lot. The employee was not harmed and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Highland Police continue the investigation assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, and Troy Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Highland Police Department at 654-2131.