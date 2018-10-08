UPDATE: Missing Woman Found

UPDATE: AUTHORITIES ANNOUNCED JUST BEFORE 10:30 PM SUNDAY THAT MS. DOWNEN HAS BEEN FOUND. FURTHER INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN MADE AVAILABLE.

Bond County authorities are searching for a missing woman who wandered off Sunday afternoon during a walk on Dolls Orchard road, just west of Sugar Loaf Road.

The Bond County Sheriff’s office told WGEL Louise Downen, age 80, has dementia and paranoia. She was last seen near her home in the 700 block of Dolls Orchard Road Sunday around 12:15 PM.

She was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with black polka dots, a black shoe on her right foot, and a gray shoe on her left foot. She is 4’11” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Louise was accompanied on the walk by a small red dachshund, or wiener dog.

If you see 80 year old Louise Downen, call 911 immediately.