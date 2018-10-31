BCHD Salutes Red Ribbon Week

Bond County Health Department and Prairie Counseling Center saluted Bond County Schools for celebrating Red Ribbon Week over the past several days.

Prairie Counseling Center officials say Red Ribbon Week is an ideal way for people and communities to unite and take a visible stand against drugs.

The Red Ribbon Campaign® was started when drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered DEA agent Kiki Camarena in 1985. This began the tradition of displaying Red Ribbons as a symbol of intolerance towards the use of drugs. The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign® is to present a unified and visible commitment towards the creation of a DRUG FREE AMERICA.

Substance abuse, including alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use have been identified as a community concern. One way to help address these issues is through support of Red Ribbon Week and year-round prevention programs. Community members can show their support by planning a Red Ribbon celebration and wearing a red ribbon each day. Bond County schools will be having themed days, find out what they are and participate as much as possible. Encourage the young people in your life to sign the Red Ribbon Pledge to remain drug free at http://redribbon.org/pledge/.

For more information about Red Ribbon Week and information to help start conversations with the children in your life about being drug free, please go to http://redribbon.org/.

For more information about the substance abuse programs located at Prairie Counseling Center within Bond County Health Department, call 618-664-1455.