“Bless Our Building” Event At Simple Room

The Simple Room in Greenville hosted a special event Saturday morning at its new building.

Lorna Gaffney, director of marketing and communications at the Simple Room, said the event was a “Bless Our Building” event. Community members, donors, staff, volunteer, board members, and students came by to write their prayers and blessings on the wall of the new building.

Click below to hear her comments in full:

The new building is west of the current site on South Fourth and Fifth streets. Gaffney said construction remains on schedule.

Click below for more:

The Simple Room is currently serving 50 students per night with after-school activities held at the Greenville First United Methodist Church.

The current Simple Room facility is being used by high school students and staff.

Small buildings along Fourth Street, north of the current Simple Room, were being demolished Monday. Eventually, the old Simple Room structure will also be brought down to provide parking.