Board Of Health Hears Finance, Flu Shot Updates

The Bond County Board of Health met in regular session Monday, October 22 at the health department.

Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported the department has realized an increase in cash on hand of just over $38,000 since June. Eifert said most state grants have not yet begun to pay and there are several other large receivables outstanding, which will improve the department’s cash position in coming months.

The health department has administered 217 high dose flu vaccines, 110 adult vaccines, 71 child vaccines and 25 pneumonia vaccines. The health department is now able to accept most insurances, so an increase in visits is expected.