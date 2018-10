The Bond County Humane Society is sponsoring a Rock & Roll fund raiser event Friday, October 12, in the Highland Knights of Columbus Hall. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with activities at 7:00.

The cost is $20.00 per person in advance and $25.00 at the door.

Bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic drinks.

For more information, call 664-4068.