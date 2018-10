Greenville Firefighters responded Sunday, at 10:49 p.m., to a report of a vehicle fire at a residence on Stephan Avenue. According to the fire report, firefighters found a vehicle on fire in a driveway next to a residence. They extinguished the fire but the vehicle was a total loss. Damage is estimated at approximately $7,400.00. Mulberry Grove Firefighters were put on standby but were not needed. Firefighters were on the scene almost an hour.