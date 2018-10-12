Charges Filed In Fatal I-64 Accident

On Thursday, Illinois State Police announced the arrest of Brandon J. Bell, a 30 year old resident of O’Fallon, IL. Bell was charged with alleged Aggravated driving under the Influence and Reckless Homicide.

The charges stem from a traffic crash that occurred this January 21st on Interstate 64 at milepost 6.4 near I-255. Bell was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when his vehicle struck another, driven by Lyn Trinh Chieng, of St. Louis, head on. Chieng died as a result of the crash.

Bell turned himself in to police and was booked at the St. Clair County Jail with bail set at $100,000. He posted bond shortly after and was released from custody.