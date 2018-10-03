Clinton County 4-H Members Celebrate National 4-H Week

Clinton County youth are joining the more than 6 million 4-H members across the nation in celebration of National 4-H Week Oct. 7-13.

“4-H’s learn by doing philosophy encourages youth to experiment, innovate, and think independently, said Liz Miller, University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator. “4-H grows confident kids who tackle issues that matter most in their communities.”

4-H members determine their own path in 4-H. “Youth have a strong voice in 4-H clubs and are actively determining the programs and activities in their clubs,” said Dr. Lisa Diaz, assistant dean and director of the Illinois 4-H program. “4-H gives youth skills to be independent masters of their future by giving them real-life experiences in teaching others, providing youth voice on planning committees, advocating for positive change in their communities and gaining much-needed skills for the workplace.”

Illinois 4-H members prepare for their future by studying careers related to their 4-H project. “They choose from more than 100 projects to study,” said Miller. The topics range from rocketry, GPS, computer game design, and public speaking to photography, animal science, nutrition, and more.

“4-H also instills a generous spirit in youth,” Diaz said. 4-H members are encouraged to help others in their communities through the hundreds of service projects conducted by Illinois 4-H clubs.

Local clubs are doing displays in several communities to promote National 4-H Week. Look for painted windows in your hometown! You might also see club members wearing their 4-H t-shirts to school, or hear them promoting 4-H on the radio. Plus, there will be a 4-H Open House on the evening of October 9, from 5-7 at the Clinton County Extension Office in Breese. During the open house, there will be a special parent breakout session at 6 p.m. and every first or second year member in attendance will receive a 4-H t-shirt. You can register for the open house at web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw.

Also during National 4-H Week, Sam’s Pizza and Pub in Breese will host a 4-H night on October 10 from 4 to 10 p.m. They will donate 10% of the proceeds from the evening to Clinton County 4-H. Have some pizza or pasta and support 4-H at the same time!

The week will close out with a 4-H workshop on October 13. Dabble in Decorating will teach participants the basics of decorating cupcakes. The workshop is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Clinton County Extension Office in Breese. You can find more information, or registration details and list of needed supplies online at web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw. Registration will close on October 10. Space is limited.

One out of every seven adults in the U.S. is a former 4-H member. Learn more about joining 4-H by calling the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.