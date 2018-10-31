Comedy Show To Benefit Senior Center

The Bond County Senior Center’s second annual fundraising Night of Comedy is Saturday at the Bond County VFW Post building on South Fourth Street in Greenville.

A supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. will have pulled pork cooked by Wes Pourchot and soup will be served.

The show features an entertainer who is no stranger to Greenville. Steve Barcellona performed his comedy and magic at the Greenville Bicentennial finale on New Year’s Eve 2015. He said he had a great time that night and is excited to come back.

Barcellona has been doing his show since 2008 and this year he will entertain at almost 100 events. He told us his act involves comedy and magic. He’ll mingle with and involve the crowd. He said his act is one you participate in rather than just sit and watch.

The doors at the VFW open at 5 p.m. Barcellona will perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. A silent auction will follow the show.

Tickets are available in advance at Watson’s Drug Store and the senior center, and at the door.

All proceeds support senior center programs such as Meals On Wheels, senior dining, the food pantry, and Medicare counseling and enrollment.