Contract Approved For Unit 2 Non-Certified Staff

The Greenville Educational Support Personnel Association has a new three-year contract with the Bond County Unit 2 school district.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board ratified the contract for non-certified staff. Association members previously voted on the proposal and approved it.

The new contract covers the school years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Non-certified personnel include maintenance employees, custodians, food service employees, bus drivers, teacher aides and parent educators.

The association’s members will receive a three-percent salary increase in each of the three years. The estimated total expenditures, including salary and benefits, is $177,250 over the three years.