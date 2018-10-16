Council To Revisit Occupancy Permit Discussion

The Greenville City Council is holding a special meeting to revisit occupancy permits for residences.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at the Greenville Municipal Building.

The council considered occupancy permits about three years ago, but decided to take no action. Several persons voiced opposition at the time.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner said the city has recently heard from a number of people interested in improving the housing stock in Greenville.

City Manager Dave Willey said the reason for an occupancy permit is to allow the housing stock in the city to be inspected and improved every time there’s a change in occupancy. This can be done with rental and/or owned property. He said anytime a renter changes, before it can be reoccupied by a new renter, the property would be inspected inside and out. Currently, property maintenance codes take care of the outside of properties, but there is nothing to address the interior of the property. The same can be done with owner-occupied properties.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

The city manager said the public can expect to learn about examples of what other cities are doing in regard to occupancy permits at the meeting. He said the council will listen to everyone’s input.

Click below to hear more:

Once again, the meeting is October 25 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

No action about occupancy permits will be taken by the council at the meeting. It is only for discussion.