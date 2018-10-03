County Board Recognizes Mollet, Moves On Bridge Work

In their meeting this week, the Bond County Board recognized longtime resident Marshall Mollet as a champion of many county projects and October 2nd was declared Marshall Mollet Day in Bond County. A resolution was read during the meeting:

Board members voted to move ahead with work on the wooden bridge on Red Ball Trail. The bridge, owned by the railroad company, has become a safety concern. Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle said officials with the Illinois Commerce Commission have stopped talking to him about repair work to the bridge. It was originally hoped the railroad would provide most of the funding for the repair work. The board will ask States Attorney Chris Bauer to write a letter to the railroad company, stressing the need for the work and associated liability issues and Pestle will continue to try and work with the ICC to get the project started.

The board approved the use of the courthouse lawn by the Prairie Counseling Center at the Bond County Health Department, who will host a drug awareness vigil on the lawn as part of Red Ribbon Week. The vigil will be October 23rd at 7 PM.