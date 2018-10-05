Dabble In Decorating With Clinton County 4-H

Clinton County 4-H will host a workshop on October 13 called Dabble in Decorating. The workshop will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Clinton County Extension Office, 1163 N. 4th Street in Breese. It is open to area youth age 8 and older, 4-H membership is not required.

Participants will each need to bring one dozen cupcakes, five cake decorating bags and 1 round tip, 1 leaf tip, 3 star tips, and 2 flower tips (some tips will be available to borrow from the office). Icing will be provided.

This workshop is $5 for active Clinton County 4-H members, and $10 for non-members. Advance registration is required by October 10. To register, call 618-526-4551 or register online at go.illinois.edu/cakedecorating.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact the Extension office at (618) 526-4551.