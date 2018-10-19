Deputies Honored For Valor

Two deputies from the Bond County Sheriff’s Department have been recognized for their efforts in arresting a knife-wielding suspect during an incident on September 24.

Sheriff Jim Leitschuh honored Deputies Jared Jolliff and Aaron Griffith, noting the deputies were the first to arrive on the scene, and praising their courage and bravery in disarming the suspect. Sheriff Leitschuh also thanked “the unsung heroes”, the telecommunicators, for their quick thinking.

Jolliff has been with the department for 13-years and Griffith has 9 years of service.

The sheriff said he plans to nominate both deputies for the Illinois Sheriff’s Association Deputy of the Year Award.