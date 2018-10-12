Discovery Group For Parkinson’s Disease

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland invites the community to attend a Parkinson’s Discovery Group event on Tuesday, October 23 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the hospital’s Frisse Conference Center. This event provides an opportunity to learn/share helpful information, support each other in dealing with Parkinson’s disease related issues, and to connect with others with similar concerns. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP, please call 618-651-2720. To learn more about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.