Dr. Kelsey Hopkins Honored By IL Rural Health Assoc.

At a ceremony Wednesday evening at Greenville University, Dr. Kelsey Hopkins of Greenville was presented the 2018 Physician of Excellence Award from the Illinois Rural Health Association.

The award is presented to physicians who have had an impact on healthcare in their community with a dedication to providing access to quality health care to underserved areas.

Dr. John Plescia, director of Rural Medicine at the University of Illinois, went to school with Dr. Hopkins and nominated him for the award. He said Dr. Hopkins always had a confidence about him that others looked up to. He noted the confidence was not arrogance.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

Also speaking were Carol Dodson from HSHS, one of the award’s sponsors, and Margaret Vaughn, executive director of the Illinois Rural Health Association.

Diane Potts, member of the association’s board, read the plaque presented to the Greenville physician.

Dr. Hopkins then spoke to those in attendance, including co-workers, family and friends. He said he wanted to be a doctor and wanted to do it well. He said he came to Greenville as a non-native and has had a family here and doesn’t plan to go anywhere. He said he and Dr. Siefken are proud of what they’ve accomplished in their practice.

Click below to hear more:

Dr. Hopkins and Dr. Philip Siefken opened Greenville Family Medicine a couple of years ago.

Dr. Siefken is a past recipient of the Physician of Excellence Award, giving Greenville Family Medicine the distinction of having two award winners in the practice.