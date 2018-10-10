Driver Airlifted From Interstate Accident Tuesday

Additional information has been obtained regarding a crash that occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70, two miles west of Mulberry Grove.

According to Illinois State Police, a 37-year old man from Indianapolis, Indiana, was driving a box truck. A witness reported that for no known reason the truck quickly changed lanes.

The driver lost control of the vehicle which went off the highway, travelled into a wooded area and overturned.

The driver was airlifted from the scene to St. Louis University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Responding to the scene was personnel from Bond County EMS, the Smithboro Fire District, Bond County Sheriff’s Department , Greenville Police Department, and state police.