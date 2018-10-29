Drunk Driving Sentence In Fayette County

A Fayette County man was sentenced to state prison for his involvement in a fatal traffic crash that occurred in January of 2017.

Joseph Beshel, age 46, of Brownstown was given seven years in prison after entering a negotiated plea of guilty to aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, third violation.

As part of the plea negotiation, the state dismissed a charge of aggravated DUI involving an accident with a death.

Scott T. White, age 47, of Brownstown, died in the accident, which occurred on Route 40 in the Brownstown area.