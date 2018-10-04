Early Voting Is Brisk

Early voting in Bond County for the November general election has been brisk, according to County Clerk Meg Sybert.

In the first five days open for early voting, 125 registered voters visited the office to cast ballots.

There have also been 164 requests for ballots to vote by mail.

Registered voters can vote early without giving a reason to do so. It is available during regular business hours through November 5, the day before the election.

The final day for regular voter registration is October 9.

Voters forgetting to register can still visit the county clerk’s office from October 10 through November 6, register and then vote through the grace voting method.