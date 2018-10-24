Early Voting & Registration Options

With the November 6 election approaching quickly, Bond County voters have a couple of ways to cast ballots before the election.

If you are not registered to vote, the grace method is available. Visit the county clerk’s office, during regular business hours. You can register but must also vote at that time.

Grace voting is open through Election Day.

Early voting is available for registered voters who want to cast ballots before Election Day. It ends Monday, November 5.

Polling places on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must be registered to vote to cast a ballot at the polls.

As of Tuesday, 615 persons had voted early in Bond County and 12 had registered and voted using the grace method.

The county clerk’s office received 255 requests for ballots to vote by mail.