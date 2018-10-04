Fall Opportunities At Carlyle Lake

Fall is a beautiful time to enjoy the outdoors! Carlyle Lake’s fall opportunities will keep you busy the entire season! Enjoy the cool fall temperatures with family and friends while roasting hot dogs and marshmallows over a crackling campfire. Carlyle Lake offers opportunities at several campgrounds that stay open for fall camping. Boulder and Coles Creek Campgrounds will be open through 12 p.m. Tuesday, 16 October 2018, Dam West Campground will be open through 12 p.m. Thursday, 1 November 2018, McNair Campground will be open through 12 p.m. Wednesday, 14 November 2018 and Dam East and Hazlet State Park Campgrounds are open year round.

Head to Carlyle Lake on Friday, 19 October and Saturday, 20 October for a variety of family-friendly fall events. The weekend kicks off with the 2018 Haunted Trail from 6:30pm-10:00p.m. The fun begins at the Carlyle McDonalds parking lot with a hayride down to the Little Prairie Nature Trail where ghost and goblins await. Admission to the trail is $7 per person. All proceeds will support the 2019 Fireworks Spectacular.

The festivities continue on Saturday, 20 October. The Army Corps of Engineers in cooperation with the City of Carlyle and the Carlyle Street Fair Committee are preparing for a day filled with fun, fall activities. The day starts with the Bass Pro Shops Crappie Master’s Fishing Tournament at 7:30 a.m. The tournament wraps up at 5:00 p.m. with a weigh in at Dam West Boat Ramp.

From 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., the Carlyle Street Fair Committee “Pick of the Patch” fall festival will be held at Dam West Day Use Area. The festival will include craft and food vendors, laser tag, a car show and much more. In addition, the City of Carlyle Pumpkin Patch will be set up in the Dam West Day Use Area. This annual event includes children’s activities such as face painting, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, and bounce houses. Join the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Carlyle, and the Carlyle Lake 50th Anniversary Committee at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, 20 October for the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Wall Dedication. In 2017, the Commemorative Brick Campaign began to help fund the Carlyle Lake 50th Anniversary Celebration. More than 180 bricks were purchased by members of the public, local businesses, groups, and sponsors of the event. These bricks were used to construct a commemorative wall as a permanent reminder of Carlyle Lake’s 50th Anniversary. In addition to the completion of the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Wall, a time capsule, which is not to be open until 2042 to celebrate Carlyle Lake’s 75th Anniversary, will be sealed. The day ends with the second evening of the 2018 Haunted Trail from 6:30p.m.-10:00 p.m.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.