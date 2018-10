A Vandalia man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for alleged production of child pornography.

Dennis J. Pickens, age 59, is being held on $700,000 bond.

It’s alleged that between October 22 and September 21 of this year, Pickens produced four videos of child pornography.

The four counts are Class X felonies.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case for October 11.